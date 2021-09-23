Let’s get school back to normal
I attended the Coudersport school board meeting last week where Covid-19 and masking in schools was the main topic. My key take away was the universal concern for the welfare of our school children given the extraordinary year they experienced. Masking, home schooling, canceled sporting and social events, distancing, no prom, etc. There was heartfelt concern, empathy and yes, some anger. Everyone just wants to get back to something resembling normal.
I pray this is the common ground leading to a serious discussion on how to return to normal regardless which side of the debate you’re on. The Covid-19 virus is our common enemy, not the multiple ways we have to combat it.
Let’s acknowledge mask wearing and social distancing are hard for our students and not optimal for teaching and learning. However we must remind ourselves the core issue is public health and the actions we take to protect our kids and communities, including our elderly and those immunocompromised. The argument has never been about usurping parental rights or restricting constitutional freedoms and free speech. It’s about modifying their expression during a pandemic to limit the spread of pathogens that can hurt us. During a pandemic lots of things need to adapt until the crisis is over and we can safely return to normal.
Science has proven face masking reduces the spread of pathogens and the mRNA vaccines are incredibly effective against Covid-19. Controlling the spread of the virus and getting vaccinated are the best ways for us all to get back to normal.
Dennis Goodenough
Coudersport
Against vaccine clinic at school
I have been gathering scientific evidence why children should not be subjected to the Covid 19 shot nor should there be a shot clinic on school property.
Dr. Christina Parks earned a PhD in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Michigan. She did her graduate research in the field of cytokine signaling. Cytokines are the chemicals the immune system uses to communicate. Dr. Parks referred to a study that indicated that all of the proposed injections were designed for the initial strand of SARS-CoV2, which for all practical purposes is no longer present. They were not designed for the Delta variant (or any other variants).
Recent studies indicate that people who have developed natural immunity due to having had COVID-19 previously and who also receive the injection may be susceptible to greater health risk. The combined effect of natural immunity plus the injection may be far worse than COVID-19 itself. Dr. Parks testified about this before the Michigan state legislature.
Considering the multitude of data that I have personally read and gathered, I find it egregious and a huge liability risk for our school district to have a shot clinic on school property. The risk of shedding from the side effects of this shot will harm other children.
I am aware that UPMC and the state are concerned that their shot numbers are not what they anticipated; money is the root of all evil. Clinics are available all throughout our area. Public schools should not be a sanctuary for government controlled agendas. To our school board, please continue to provide a safe, happy environment for our children.
Lillian Cowburn
Coudersport