As I was sitting down today and thinking, it occured to me that the last two years that we have all faced has caused us to feel uncertain. The pandemic as well as loss of jobs and war going on can leave us feeling helpless and unsure.
There is light though all that we have been struggling through. I have found that placing my trust in God has helped me to feel helpful as well as it has gotten me through these rough times.
If we help others it makes a difference, even if it is as simple as having a cup of coffee with someone. Even if we make dinner for someone for no reason other then to bless that person, then we have truly made a difference in the life of that person.
I have learned that when you are feeling hopeless, that is the time when you should reach out and help others. You begin to feel hopeful yourself.
Call someone or give of your personal time. Even the small gesture of a “Thinking if you” card can seriously brighten someone’s day. Baking muffins and sharing them with a family is such an easy thing to do and can genuinely touch the lives of others.
As Easter approaches, it reminds me of how our Lord Jesus sent his one and only Son to take all of our sins to the cross. He gave up his Son to not only be tortured by men and mocked, but to take all of our sins to the cross and then said, ”It is finished.”
Just think of what God did. He sent his only son to die for our sins, such an unselfish thing to do. I cannot imagine if I only had one son to give him as a sacrifice to die for others. That must have been very hard.
John 3:16 tells us this: For God so Loved the world, that he gave his one and only son that who shall ever believe in him, shall not perish but have everlasting eternal life.
What a beautiful gift to give us. Then on Easter Our Lord rises from the dead. The world is renewed with his sacrificed life, a wonderful thing.
So as we go through these hard years of life, just remember that Jesus lives. Help others. You are not alone and can make a difference in someone’s life. Be a blessing to others for you to shall be blessed.