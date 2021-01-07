The Green Wave return to the hardwood this season after a challenging offseason looking to replace three starters that performed well last season.
The Green Wave is coming off a tough 3-19 outing last year. The wins included a conference sweep over Galeton, 51-40 at home and then a 70-64 double overtime barnburner on the road. The other win was a 57-55 edging over Austin at home. The Green Wave almost picked up two other wins over Portville, but fell short by two points in both meetings.
OV will need to replace three highly contributing starters from last season; Noah Wichert (11 ppg, 13 rpg), Gunner Bean (9.1 ppg) and Honor Gross (5.3 ppg).
Top returning players for Oswayo Valley include senior forward Carter Stedman (4.9 ppg) and sophomore guard Cayden Black (8.6 ppg).
Head coach Nick Goss is excited to have a key newcomer, Ian Bilski, contribute more time on the floor after a promising performance last season.
“Ian saw some action last year playing in 20 games with 70 points. He is one of the hardest workers on and off the court. We are excited to see him continue to develop as a complete player,” Goss said.
“Our keys to the season are to continue to unite as a team. We need to really focus on our communication both offensively and defensively. We are really looking for one of our big men to come through for us this year and would also like to see one of our young rotation players contribute at the varsity level.”
Coach Goss has also managed to keep his players in contact during the postponement of the season by providing optional at-home workouts and studies to help his team stay engaged.