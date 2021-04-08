Hannah Winseck went 3-4 and scored a triple, two runs and an RBI to propel the Lady Green Wave’s softball team to their second win of the season, 9-5 over Port Allegany, at home on Tuesday, April 6th.
Mackenzie Mesler tacked on three RBIs while hitting 1-3, Jadyn Brabham 1-3 with a triple, a run and two RBIs, while Brooke George was 2-3 with a run and an RBI.
Macy West scored twice and Liberty Enty went 2-3 with a double and a run.
Macy West also got the win on the mound, pitching just over 6 innings allowing five runs earned on six hits and 10 walks and struck out an exceptional 16 batters.
Bree Garzel led the Lady Gators, going 2-3 with a double and scored two runs while Marah Rush went 2-3 as well and added a run.