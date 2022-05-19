Oswayo Valley’s baseball and softball teams both earned shutouts in the same night on May 13, as the Green Wave defeated Galeton 8-0 and the Lady Green Wave also topped Galeton, 14-0, both at home.

In the baseball game, Nikolas Bonney and Gaige Hohenwarter teamed up on the mound to allow just two hits.

Bonney started and went six innings giving up one hit, three walks, and a hit batter while striking out eight.

Hohenwarter came in in the final inning and gave up one hit.

Brayden Wiley went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored in the win while Alek Harmon was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Hohenwarter scored twice and walked once.

Cayden Black hit a home run towards going 1-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.

In the softball game, Laya Phillips swung in four runs and MaKenzie Mesler contributed four hits towards a five-inning victory.

Phillips was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored while Makenzie Mesler went perfect going 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored.

Mesler went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and George went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Brooke George added a 2-for-4 game with an RBI and two runs scored as Layken Enty went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, and two runs scored, Sophia Komenda 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Jadyn Fleischman 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Mesler got the win going five innings allowing three hits and struck out eight.