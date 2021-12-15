The Oswayo Valley Green Wave boys basketball team opened the season with a dominant win on Friday, December 10th with a 59-24 win over Forest Area at East Forest.
Three players scored in double digits for the Green Wave, as Cayden Black led with 17 points while Joe Mauer had 13 and Ian Bilski 12.
Nik Bonney tacked on nine.
Keyon Custer hit three threes to lead the Fires with nine points.
The Lady Panthers opened the season with a nail biter against the Lady Indians of Cowanesque Valley in a 36-31 win at the Cowanesque Valley Tip-Off Tournament.
The win was the first for first-year head coach Casey Cady.
Courtney Martin led the attack with 13 points while Rebecca Martin scored nine and Megan Hyde four to go with four points and seven rebounds.