The Oswayo Valley softball defended their home field with a dominating 16-3 win over the visiting Lady Owls of Bradford on Friday, April 16.
The Lady Green Wave saw great performances out of the George sisters.
Brooke George was perfect at bat, going 4/4 with a double to lead OV, while Mackenzie George went 1/3 with a double, two runs scored, three RBIs and a walk.
Macy West was 1/1 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Hannah Winseck was 2/3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored while Liberty Enty was 1/1 with two walks and three runs scored.
MaKenzie Mesler got the win going five innings allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits and struck out seven.
Adrienne Angell led Bradford, going 3/3 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI while Kalie Dixon was 2/3 with a run scored.