The Oswayo Valley Green Wave and Galeton Tigers boys’ basketball teams ended long losing streaks last week in home wins over each other in three days.
The first game was a 49-35 victory for Galeton on Tuesday, March 2, which broke a 34-game losing streak dating back to 2018.
The Tigers built an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and were able to double up the Green Wave in the second quarter, 14-7, for a 25-14 halftime lead.
Galeton maintained their lead in the second half and began to put the game away with a 38-19 lead, their biggest lead of the game. Oswayo Valley outscored Galeton in the fourth quarter but came up on the short end as the Tigers held on for the victory.
The last time Galeton prevailed was in a 50-48 win over Sullivan County in the District 4 Class 1A Consolation game on March 1, 2018.
Noah Shutt was a massive contributor to the win, as he scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half which included eight field goals and two three-pointers. Trey Kalacinski added 10 points for the Tigers.
Carter Stedman led Oswayo Valley with a team-high 14 points while Cayden Black added 10 in the Green Wave’s first game since Feb. 19.
Two days later on Thursday, March 4, Galeton traveled to Oswayo Valley where the Green Wave broke a 16-game losing streak with a 54-43 win on senior night in Shinglehouse.
The teams were tied at eight at the end of the first quarter, and the Green Wave took a 22-18 lead into the locker room at the break.
Oswayo Valley then doubled their lead to eight heading into the fourth quarter and kept the lead for their first win of the season.
Cayden Black led the Green Wave with 15 points while Carter Stedman added 14 and Mike Mertsock 11. No stats were reported for Galeton.
Oswayo Valley’s win broke a 16-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 28, 2020, when they prevailed over Galeton on the road, 70-64 in double overtime.