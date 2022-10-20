On Monday Oct. 17, the Lady Green Waves hosted the Port Allegany Lady Gators for their annual Pink Out volleyball game supporting Breast Cancer Awareness.
In the time between the JV and varsity games, senior athletes for the OV golf and volleyball teams were recognized. Golfers Cayden Black, Allen Mertsock, Hayden Skiver and Austin Cousins were recognized by family, friends and staff along with volleyball players Trinity Lundy and Avaree Kellert.
The Lady Green Waves players would then hit the court for their match-up against the Lady Gators, where they would claim all three sets, 25-13, 25-21, 25-7 for their Pink Out victory.
Kellert led her team with attacks on offense, racking up 12 kills at the net while Lundy kept a watchful eye as a setter and delivered 23 assists.
The Lady Green Waves have gone 6-0 for the season so far and are currently second in the North Tier West League.
“It was emotional, not just for the seniors and parents, but for all the players,” Oswayo’s head coach said. “They went onto the court with fire and they used it for all three sets.”
The Lady Green Waves travel to Bradfrd on Thursday, Oct. 20 for their next match.