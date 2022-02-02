The Oswayo Valley Lady Green Wave basketball team traveled to Olean on Saturday, July 29th and picked up their second win of the season in dominant fashion while notching a new season high in points, 53-23 over Archbishop Walsh.

The Lady Green Wave had four players earn new season highs in points in the victory.

Makenzie Mesler scored a new season high with 11 points while Makenna Manning had a season high as well with 10 points.

Jenna Freer and Brooke George put in new season highs as well with nine points apiece.

The Northern Potter Lady Panthers basketball team returned to their home floor on Saturday, January 29th and picked up a dominant win over Williamson, 51-24 for their ninth victory of what has been a memorable year for the Lady Panthers.

Northern Potter was led by the Martins once again, both pouring in outstanding games and scoring in double digits.

Courtney Martin led with a game-high 18 points and five steals while Rebecca Martin contributed 16 points, five steals and grabbed six boards.

Haylee Chapman got on the board with seven points as well as Megan Hyde adding five points and nine rebounds.

Taylor Rae Jones scored half of the Lady Warriors’ points with 12.