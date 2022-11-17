The Oswayo Valley Green Wave volleyball team wasn’t even close to being done making history after they secured their first D9 Championship.

They bolted into the state playoffs and have conquered two minefield opponents on their way to an impressive 24-0 season record and a berth to the Final Four.

After defeating Elk County Catholic 3-0 for the D9 Title in Kane, the Lady Green Wave returned to their home gym to take on the D7 runner-up Serra Catholic from the Pittsburgh area and came out on top in a nail-biting game, 3-2 on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

OV started the match on fire and took the first two sets only to see the Lady Eagles take the next two to force a five-set game.

The Lady Green Wave led for the majority of the first set, jumping out to a 5-1 and 10-7 lead before the Lady Eagles battled back to force ties at 16 and 20 and even took a 24-23 lead off of a kill from Maria Goldstein that forced OV to take a timeout and regroup.

After the brief regrouping, OV put out a 3-0 run to take the first set, 26-24. That run set the tone for the second set as OV raced out to a 10-1 lead to cruise to a 25-12 win and make it 2-0.

Momentum would then shift quickly, as the Lady Eagles jumped out to a 12-7 and 16-12 lead in the third set off of a few solid plays by Sarah Glaneman.

OV called timeout and fought back to cut the lead down 19-17, but SC would come out on top of the third set by three points.

The Lady Eagles continued their momentum while keeping OV at bay for a 25-15 victory and forcing a fifth set.

Tied at 2, the final set came down to who wanted it more.

It looked as if Serra Catholic would control the set for a third time as they acquired an initial 3-0 lead, but the Lady Green Wave stole the momentum back in the blink of an eye led by Avaree Kellert and Olivia Cook.

Cook would be the one to put an end to the SC threat with a kill to lock in the Lady Green Wave’s berth to the quarterfinals.

The Lady Green Wave then traveled to St. Marys High School on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a battle with District 5 Champions, the Conemaugh Township Lady Indians.

The Lady Green Wave went out with a solid strategy and were able to come away with a 3-0 sweep to claim a spot in the Final Four for the first time in school history.

OV started hot, building a 19-9 lead in the first set before the Lady Indians scored six straight to make it 19-15. The Lady Green Wave answered with a run of their own to take the first set.

OV started the second set much like the first and held a steady lead throughout to go up by two.

The Lady Indians fought hard in the third set and built a 16-14 lead, but the Lady Green Wave went on a 6-2 run and didn’t look back as they secured another historic win.