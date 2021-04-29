The Oswayo Valley Lady Green Wave softball team continued their success this season on Monday, April 26 with a great road performance at Smethport, 16-5.
MacKenzie George and Jadyn Brabham led the attack, contributing three hits apiece.
George was 3-5 for a double, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Brabham hit 3-4 with a double, a walk, four runs scored and three RBIs.
Macy West drove in a home run and was 1-2 with three walks, an RBI, and two runs scored.
MaKenzie Mesler went a perfect 2-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Johanna Dickerson was 2-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs and Laya Phillips 2-4 with a walk and two RBIs.
For the Lady Hubbers Charity Lapp was 2-4 with a run scored while Elizabeth Hungiville was 2-4 with a triple and a run scored.
Macy West got the win going six innings allowing five runs, all earned, on five hits, six walks and three hit batters. She had an incredible pitching game, striking out 14. Mesler pitched an inning as well and allowed two hits and struck out two.
Ashley Day took the loss going seven innings allowing 16 earned runs on 17 hits and 15 walks while striking out two.