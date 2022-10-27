Rylee Thompson, a sophomore at Oswayo Valley qualified for the PIAA State Championships by placing third overall at the District IX Championships held at Coudersport Golf Course on Oct 3.
“I’m so proud of her,” OV golf coach Clark Cummings said. “She’s worked hard all season and making states at any level is a huge accomplishment.”
Thompson captured third with a win on the 4th hole of playoffs with Olivia Schott from Smethport.
Thompson then travelled to compete at the State Championships held at the Blue Course at Penn State University on Oct 17 and 18.
In the first round she shot a 53-53 for a total of 106. On Day 2, she shot 54-51 for a total score of 105. Rylee finished 35th overall.