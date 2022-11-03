The Oswayo Valley Lady Green Wave volleyball team continues to cruise through the season, as they remained undefeated with a dominant home playoff win over tenth-seeded Clarion-Limestone on Thursday, Oct. 27, 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-20).

The Lady Lions of C-L had already conquered a big obstacle to make it to the quarterfinals, as they were coming off a 3-0 road upset over seventh-seeded Port Allegany on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Avaree Kellert had a great game once again to lead OV, pouring out 17 kills, 16 digs and two aces while being named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game.

Olivia Cook added eight kills and 17 digs while Praylan Perkins contributed 21 digs, four kills and two aces.

Kendall Dunn had 15 set assists for Clarion-Limestone while Abby Knapp had 11 digs and three aces. Alyssa Wiant, Jenna Dunn and Ansley Burke added four kills apiece.

The Lady Green Waves and Lady Lions faced off again on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for the D9 semifinals where OV took a 3-1 victory yet again (25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15).

The Lady Green Waves fought hard for their first set win over Clarion, but the Lady Lions would return to claim the second set after going point-for-point nearly the whole set.

OV would take back the third set and gain some confidence back for a fourth set shutout.

Olivia Cook led the OV offense, racking up 21 kills followed by Avaree Kellert with 18.

Trinity Lundy put out an astonishing 37 assist for the game.

The Lady Green Waves are now headed towards the final match for the playoffs and the opportunity for a title.