The Oswayo Valley Lady Green Waves are continuing their win streak so far this season, going 4-0 and finding first in the North Tier West standings.
The Lady Green Waves faced off against Smethport for a 3 set victory, followed by another 3-0 win against the Coudersport Lady Falcons.
Oswayo Valley’s most recent volleyball victory was over the Port Allegany Lady Gators with a 3-1. The Lady Gators would take the first set 25-19, proving they had a strong enough offense to compete.
However, the Lady Green Waves wouldn’t give up that easily and returned to finish off the final three sets as wins on their belt. Port Allegany would run up the second set in a point-by-point 26-24, before OV would finally get a firm grasp on the court for the overall win.
OV’s Lady Green Waves have several strong offensive hitters in their front line including stat leader like Avaree Kellert and Olivia Cook.
A strong frontline isn’t all the Lady Waves boast with players like Praylan Perkins taking up the lead for service receptions and digs.