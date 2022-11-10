The Oswayo Valley Green Wave volleyball team secured their first D9 Championship in school history on Thursday, Nov. 3 with a hard-fought win over top-seeded Elk County Catholic, 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17).

Not only was the matchup between the top two seeds heading into the game, but it was also between two undefeated teams.

Oswayo Valley improved to 22-0 and Elk County Catholic went to 16-1 over the regular season.

The opening set started off tight, but OV would take control halfway throughwith a 9-2 run for a 19-10. But the Lady Crusaders battled right back with a 12-2 run and even took a 22-21 lead off of an ace from Gabby Weisner.

A block by ECC that went out of bounds would tie the game back up at 22, but a kill from Avaree Kellert put the Lady Green Waves back up 23-22.

Madison Marzullo answered for the Lady Crusaders to tie it at 23-apiece. One final kill from Olivia Cook and a passing error by ECC gave OV the first set.

The Lady Green Waves opened the second set with a 2-0 lead off a pair of serves from Trinity Lundy and would maintain the lead up until late in the set.

The Lady Crusaders would claw their way back up with a late 10-3 run to tie the game again at 23s where Cook came in clutch for a second time with back-to-back kills to secure the second set with the same score.

OV used a strong start in the third set to take a commanding 9-4 lead. Roughly halfway through, Praylan Perkins added three points to OV’s score along with one kill each from Cook, Eva West and Kellert to take a 20-13 lead that the Lady Green Waves refused to relinquish.

Kellert then went to score four consecutive kills, including the championship-winning play, electrifying the crowd.

Kellert, who has had a remarkable career, led the charge with an outstanding performance of 17 kills, eight digs, two blocks, four set assists and an ace. Cook led the game as well with 17 kills, 20 digs, a block and a set assist.

Praylan Perkins tacked on eight kills and 15 digs while Trinity Lundy ran the offense with 35 set assists to go with 11 digs and an ace.

Tori Newton led the Lady Crusaders once again with 12 kills, two blocks and an ace while Reagan Bauer had nine kills. Madison Marzullo had six kills and a block while Kiri Emmert ran the offense with 31 set assists.

Both teams advance into the PIAA state playoffs.