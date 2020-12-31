The Oswayo Valley boys 4-6 grade youth program has decided to cancel their upcoming basketball season due to concerns with the coronavirus.
Coach Bryant and Tarbell took to Facebook to make the public aware of the unfortunate situation.
“There will be no traveling team for the OV junior boys basketball in 2021. With the raging pandemic and numbers escalating daily, it is just not possible to have the program this year. My heart is heavy as I write this, as these young men have become special to myself and Coach Bryant. Our hearts go out especially to our sixth graders Isaac Vincent, Sage McCleaft, Alex Karver, Elliott Colton and Troy Price. Although you will miss your sixth grade season, I truly hope you will continue to work on your games and to play basketball your junior and senior high years. Best of luck to all of you,” Coach Bryant posted on social media.
“Thank you to the parents for your misunderstanding as we all endeavor to endure these difficult times, and we look forward to the day we can all get back in the gym.”