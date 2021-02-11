The Northern Potter Panthers’ basketball team earned their second win of the season in a thrilling road game at Galeton in comeback fashion, 52-47 on Monday, Feb. 8.
The Panthers took an early 3-0 lead, but saw it slip away quickly, as the Tigers jumped out to a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Galeton then maintained their lead in the second period by matching their first quarter points for a 28-22 advantage at the half.
It was a close third quarter, as the Tigers outscored the Panthers just 13-10 for a 41-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
The Panthers then got hot in the fourth quarter clawing back to within three, 42-39 with 5:57 to play, and took their first lead on an and-one with 3:01 to go at 43-42, and sunk clutch foul shots with under two minutes to play to put the game out of reach for Galeton. NoPo outscored Galeton 20-6 in the fourth quarter after scoring just seven, 15 and 10 in the first three quarters, respectively.
Tanyon Brown had an outstanding game, recording a double-double which consisted of 13 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Six of his 15 points were scored in the big fourth quarter.
Michael Moore also contributed in a big way in the fourth quarter, recording seven of his eight points including a key three.
Tre Slawson and Ryan Langworthy each scored 11 points and Nolen Smith seven.
For Galeton, Ty Stover led with 12 points, Trey Kalacinski 11, Kaleb Grabowski eight while Noah Shutt and Gavin Sykora dished out seven points.