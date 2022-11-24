Recent Westminster College graduate Megan Parker (Mercer/Track and Field) and Alfred State graduate Kiara Perkins (Coudersport/Volleyball) have been selected as nominees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Parker finished her career with back-to-back All-America performances at this year’s Division III Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships back in spring.

During the indoor season, she earned All-America honors in the shot put with a fourth-place finish and school record throw of 14.06 meters at the Division III Championships.

During the outdoor season, she earned All-America honors in the shot put with third-place finish and school-record throw of 14.92 meters at the Division III Championships.

Her third-place finish is the highest for a female thrower at the national championships in program history.

Perkins was a five-year member of the Pioneers, a four-year starting outside hitter, a team captain twice and voted team MVP twice.

Perkins started in all 96 matches over her career and is ranked second in program history in career points per set, third in career kills with 862, fifth in career aces racking up 171 and eighth in career digs with over 700.

Perkins also ranked third in total career points racking up over 1000 points during her collegiate years.

Additionally, Perkins was named to the 2017 and 2018 ACAA All-Conference Team, the 2021 ECAC All-Tournament Team and was second team All-AMCC in 2021.