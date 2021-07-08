The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Women’s Volleyball program will host prospect camps this summer both for Elite High School and Junior High School prospects, the program announced.
The Elite Prospect camp is a two-day camp which will take place on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday July 31 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pre-registrations and Walk-ins will be accepted starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Junior High Prospect Camp will take last for three days in the evening from Tuesday, July 27, to Thursday, July 29 2021 from 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. Pre-registrations and Walk-ins will be accepted starting at 5 p.m.
The focus of these camp is to provide age-specific skills and instruction in order to provide an over-all understanding of individual and team concepts.
The Elite prospect camp is open to all players who will be in high school, grades 9 – 12, during the 2021-2022 school year, while the Junior High camp is open to all players who will be in junior high school, grades 7 -8 during the 2021-2022 school year.
The camps will be under the direction of Pitt-Bradford Head Women’s Volleyball Coach, Tom Roof, who boasts 12 seasons of experience coaching at the collegiate level, including multiple conference championships, AMCC Coach of the Year honors and postseason award winners. Other camp clinicians include the UPB Coaching staff and current players.
To pre-register, visit the Pitt-Bradford Volleyball Clinic Page at https://athletics.pittbradford.org/sports/wvball/VB_Clinic_Page by July 16th, 2021, in order to guarantee a camp T-shirt.
Registrations are being accepted until 5 p.m. on the first day of the camp. (Parent/guardian must be present for same day registration.)
The cost for the Elite Prospect Camp is $125. A camp T-shirt will be provided, for those who pre-register. A lunch will also be provided. Overnight housing is not available.
The Junior High Prospect Camp cost is $75. A camp t-shirt will be also provided, for those who pre-register.
All checks should be made payable to the University of Pittsburgh. 300 Campus Dr. Bradford, PA. 16701.
Any questions can be directed to the Pitt-Bradford Volleyball program by emailing UPBVBALL@pitt.edu.