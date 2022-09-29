The Port Allegany Gators’ football team held their annual homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shut down one of the best offenses in District 9 while piling up points of their own on the way to a 40-7 thumping of Brockway.

The Gator defense added to their great resume so far this season, holding the Rovers to 171 yards of total offense including 102 passing.

Peyton Stiles made it even more significant with a pick six.

Port Allegany set the tone right away, jumping out to a 26-7 lead by the half.

Blaine Moses was the workhorse offensively, scoring four of the Gators’ five offensive touchdowns towards his 29 carries for 152 yards.

The other offensive touchdown was a five-yard pass from Drew Evens to Nick Wilfong in the first half.

Evens went 7/9 for 62 yards and ran for 51 yards while Noah Archer had 64 yards on 15 carries.

Gavin Burgess had a solid game defensively with 6.5 tackles and one for a loss.

Jendy Cuello scored the touchdown for Brockway on a three-yard run and had 64 yards rushing.

The Gators improved to 4-1 and will travel to Kane this Friday while the Rovers host Smethport.