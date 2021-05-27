The Track and Field District 9 Championships took place on Friday, May 21 in Brookville where Coudersport, Northern Potter and Oswayo Valley took home great performances in a meet which featured 23 different schools; AC Valley, Brookville, Cameron County, Clarion-Limestone, Coudersport, Cranberry, Dubois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, Kane, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, North Clarion, Northern Potter, Oswayo Valley, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley, Sheffield, Smethport and Union.
The Brookville Raiders won the D9 Championship as a team with 111.5 points, which is their fourth consecutive title.
The Coudersport Falcons took second place as a team with 80 points and three senior athletes brought home D9 Championships.
Cale Ayers, who broke the school record for boys’ Shotput and broke his own record three times thereafter, won the D9 Championship throwing 57 feet and 2.25 inches and passing 14 other shotputters.
Dalton Keglovits won the title for boys’ Pole Vault at 13 feet’, passing 11 other pole vaulters including Kane’s Josh Greville who came in second with nearly the same results but had more misses.
Rosalyn Page won the championship for girls’ discus, throwing 116 feet and 10 inches among 15 other shotputters.
Ayers, Keglovits and Page also received second place in other events.
Ayers in discus throwing 152 feet and one inch, Keglovits in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.74, and Page in shotput throwing 36 feet 9.5 inches.
Oswayo Valley had two D9 titles obtained by one athlete, as sophomore Cheyenne Mehl topped the 800-meter run at 2:26.21 with 10 other runners and the 1600-meter run at 5:22.75 with eight other runners.
For Northern Potter, Courtney Martin took third place in the girls’ 3200 meter run.
Fans can visit pa.milesplit.com for complete results.