ROULETTE — The Potter-McKean All-Stars baseball team opened the season on Sunday, June 27 with an 8-3 win over Kane at Weimer Field.
The All-Stars found themselves down 3-0 at the end of the first inning with a red-hot start from Kane, but it was only a matter of time until a handful of hits came in.
Landon Carlson scored PM’s first run of the game with a great play from first base to home within an error from Kane in the bottom of the second.
It was the bottom of the fourth inning where the All-Stars caught a spark after a double out play, scoring seven of their eight runs.
Thomas McClintic was walked, leading to a deep Logan Jackson hit that sent McClintic and Hunter Worthington home to tie the game at three.
Kellen Veilleux then had a hit while Logan Jackson scored a run off a walk to push the lead to 5-3.
Several batters later, another big hit sent two more players home to set the final score as Kane was unable to convert in their last chance at bat.