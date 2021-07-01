Potter-McKean All-Stars

The Potter-McKean All-Stars picked up their first win on Sunday, June 27.

 photo by Ricky McCord

ROULETTE — The Potter-McKean All-Stars baseball team opened the season on Sunday, June 27 with an 8-3 win over Kane at Weimer Field.

The All-Stars found themselves down 3-0 at the end of the first inning with a red-hot start from Kane, but it was only a matter of time until a handful of hits came in.

Landon Carlson scored PM’s first run of the game with a great play from first base to home within an error from Kane in the bottom of the second.

It was the bottom of the fourth inning where the All-Stars caught a spark after a double out play, scoring seven of their eight runs.

Thomas McClintic was walked, leading to a deep Logan Jackson hit that sent McClintic and Hunter Worthington home to tie the game at three.

Kellen Veilleux then had a hit while Logan Jackson scored a run off a walk to push the lead to 5-3.

Several batters later, another big hit sent two more players home to set the final score as Kane was unable to convert in their last chance at bat.

