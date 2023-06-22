Galeton is getting ready to celebrate its 38th annual Red Suspender Weekend on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.
According to parade organizer Candice Hillyard, “the parade kicks off every year at 11 a.m. on the first,” and this year will be no different. The parade line-up will be from 8:30-10:15 a.m. in the Galeton School parking lot and the parade route will go from the school to the intersection of West and Main street. Hillyard said organizers are seeking additional participation in the parade and asked that any interested individuals visit galeton.com.
Once the parade is over, there will be live music in the park. Hillyard said it was “very hard to raise funds for music and the parade,” and the music this year includes the Caledonian Highlander’s Pipe and Drum Band, the Honey Taps, and DownBeat Percussion. DownBeat Percussion is the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills.
Saturday night at 10 p.m. is when the guests can expect to enjoy the famous fireworks display. The fireworks display is the second largest in the state, Hillyard said, and much of the money raised by this event goes towards the firefighters.
When asked why she chose to help with the event, Hillyard replied, “I love to see the businesses and organizations come together to celebrate our nations independence.” If you want to come out and join the celebration, head to John J. Collins Park.
Visit the Galeton Chamber website at www.visitgaleton.com/ or galeton.com for more information.