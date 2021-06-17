An idea out of left field is now rounding third base. Roulette native Andy Kulp Jr., former Roulette resident Justin Cochran, now of Horseheads, NY along with Kerry Hawver of Port Allegany is spearheading a grassroots effort to replace the decade's old scoreboard at legendary Weimer Field in Roulette, PA with a new 16’ x 5’ LED scoreboard that will arrive in 4-5 weeks from scoreboard builder Electro-Mech. The board will make its debut when the 2022 Little League baseball season begins. Additional projects to revitalize other fields are also underway.
The idea and call-to-action for support were posted on Facebook by former Roulette coach Harold “Ray” Howard. Immediately, former Little League players from Roulette and surrounding towns, current and former residents and many others from near and far who share a connection to Weimer Field started asking how they could contribute and support. The “To Fill A Backpack” program graciously offered to sponsor the drive and accept donations towards the new board. We are pleased to announce that enough money has been raised within 4 days to put the down payment on a scoreboard that will enhance both the fan and player experience and potentially attractive opportunities for Weimer Field to host tournament playoff games.
The Electro-Mech LX1070 scoreboard depicted below is made for outdoor use and is a single cabinet, rust-free all-aluminum design with heavy-duty extruded aluminum framing. The board will be operated via a full-size wireless remote and has customizable electronic team names.
