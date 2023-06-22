After another record-setting year for Coudersport Falcon runner Kevin Sherry, the junior capped off his season with two top-ten finishes in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
“I felt pretty good,” Sherry said of going into the race. “I was a little bit tired, I was a little sick, but not to the point where it impacted me a lot.”
Sherry overcame a lingering illness to take 10th place in the 1600-meter (4:22.78) and eighth-place in the 3200-meter (9:23.65) and capped off a year where Sherry once again dominated District 9 as a runner.
He also captured his second straight D9 title in cross country this past season, and with no signs of slowing down carried his success into the track and field season.
He also took advantage of pristine conditions and exceptional weather to once again perform at the top level in states.
Sherry was head-and-shoulders the top runner in his district, posting a win in the 1600-meter race (4:23.28) and in the 3200-meter (9:30.54) — which both were over 20 seconds better than the second-place finisher.
Though he turned in strong performances at states, he wasn’t entirely satisfied with his effort.
“It was a little bit disappointing,” Sherry said. “I’m going to give everything over the next year.”
His run in the 1600-meter during the District 9 meet was a district record — which was a fitting achievement for a runner who has been the cream of the crop in District 9 during his career.
As an avid competitor and a runner who is constantly striving to improve he was quick to acknowledge that there is still another level for the soon-to-be senior competitor to continue to get better and try and capture a medal at states.
“It felt pretty good,” Sherry said of his finishes during the day. “It was a little bit more competitive this year. I think last year there were a couple of faster times. But overall, I think I did very well.”
With another year to compete, Sherry will be near the top of the standings in the entire Class AA field in the 2023-2024 season in both cross country and track and field and will look to take advantage of that in his last go-around.
“It helps,” Sherry said of being able to come back and compete again next year.
With a season of impressive accomplishments, Sherry noted that his performances in invitationals were one of his highest points of pride.
With invitationals offering up some non-district competition and in many instances, higher caliber competition, Sherry was very pleased with how he performed in those situations and even pointed to him being a three-event winner at Slippery Rock as one of his best achievements.
He would claim three wins at SRU, two wins at the Lock Haven Invite, a win at the Coudersport Invite, and a second-place finish in the 1600-meter at the Igloo Invite in Altoona to complete a dominant circuit during those events.
“This year went well,” Sherry said. “I did well in all my invitationals, which is something that I wanted to do this year. It helps when figuring out race strategy a little bit... It helps put you up against the best competition.”
During that meet, Sherry would take home his normal wins in the 1600-meter and the 3200-meter, but would also claim the top spot in the 800-meter.
As a runner who loves to compete, he plans to try his hand more in the shorter races this upcoming year and should be able to make some noise in a third event.
“It was a high moment at Slippery Rock,” Sherry said. “I did the mile, two miles, and the 800 and I won all three of those. That’s something I’ve never done before. I had never raced the 800 before.”
Look for Sherry to be a force in the Class AA field in 2024 in the 800 as well, as the run offered up a new challenge for the Coudersport phenom.
“I think next year we are going to try and do some shorter races,” Sherry said. “Of course, along with the longer races, but just to help with speed.”
With Sherry turning in another impressive year, look for his continued dominance as a runner to continue as he looks to close the book on a storied career in blue and white and possibly capture a podium spot and some hardware on his next trip to States.
“I’m just trying to get better and work on everything else,” Sherry said.