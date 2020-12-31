The Oswayo Valley girls basketball team is excited to get back in the gym after the coronavirus restrictions have held up the season, leading to cancelled practices and postponed games.
The Lady Green Wave return four starters: Macy West, Mackenzie Mesler, Jadyn Brabham and Ella Malogrino and have also welcomed two new faces to the team, Brooke George and Mandi Smith.
Oswayo Valley is coming off an adversative season, going 3-15 in 2019, but won their final two games of the season, 42-12 over Austin and 46-22 over Archbishop Walsh.
Head coach Dale Norton is ready to get the season moving when winter sports can be resumed and hopes for a more successful year.
“With COVID-19 restrictions and the shutdown, it has been difficult to get into the gym with our practices and games being on hold. I am hoping that despite these hurdles, the team will be more competitive this year as they have another year of experience under their belt as well as the new players developing some skills from the veterans. Even though the team consists of six players at the moment, I am hopeful for the season and working on the team’s skills,” Norton said.