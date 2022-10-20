Nearly 70 competitors enjoyed the perfect conditions for Saturday’s Sinnemahone Trail Run through Elk State Forest.

Event organizers were beyond pleased with this year’s turnout for the trail run and the Triple Crown event.

“The weather was perfect,” one runner commented. “We had the sun poking through the clouds, but it wasn’t too hot. A nice brisk day for a gorgeous trail run.”

The day also marked the final leg of the annual Sinnemahone Triple Crown event whic featured running, biking an canoeing/kayaking.

Nine people competed in all three events which began in April with the canoe/kayak race. Of those competitors, Toni Flament from Emporium and Dana Wood from Painted Post, NY finished both the 55-mile Gravel Grinder and 50k.

The top finisher in the 50k race was Wood from Painted Post, NY. Wood ran the race in just over six hours total. Jessica Weinman was the first female to cross the finish line in the 50k in 6:43:05.

The top finisher in the 25k race was Ethan Swope from Glenshaw. He finished the event in just over 2 hours. The first female finisher was Cleo Bradybaugh from Kane in 2:43:47.

The top male and female finishers in the 12k both live in Cameron County. Saul Solveson finished in 1:04:42 and Eugenia Clark finished in 1:13:23.

Safety crews report that all competitors finished the race.

The final competitor in the 50k, 18 year old Alli Watkins from Allegany, NY crossed the finish line in 8:54:52.

Complete results can be found at https://www.runhigh.com/2022RESULTS/R101522GA.html.