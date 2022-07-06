This weekend Sinnemahoning State Park educators are offering something for everyone, with an indoor history presentation, butterfly catching, and an evening kayak paddle on Saturday, and Pontoon boat tours on Sunday.
Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Stories of Our Past: History of the First Fork Valley. Learn about the early wilderness of Cameron and Potter counties and the people who explored and lived in the First Fork Valley. PowerPoint presentation for adults & older children, indoors in the Wildlife Center Classroom.
Saturday, July 9, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., Butterflies of Cameron County. Short talk followed by a walk to the meadows to catch and release butterflies. Walk will be approx. 1/2 mile over weedy, uneven terrain. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. For kids and grown-up kids-at-heart! Butterfly nets provided. Meet in Wildlife Center Classroom before heading outdoors.
Saturday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Supermoon Lake Paddle. Spend an evening kayaking the lake as we observe the night sky and discuss July’s super moon and other astronomical events. Experienced kayakers only. Bring your own kayak or borrow one from the park. Group size limited. Pre-registration required. Meet at Lake Day Use Area.
Sunday, July 10, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., Pontoon Boat Tours. Join park staff for a relaxing and informative tour of the George B. Stevenson Dam reservoir. Program time 1 hour 15 minutes. Program is free; donations are requested. Life vests and binoculars provided. All ages welcome. 3 tours each day. Reservations are strongly recommended. Meet at boat launch of Lake Day Use Area.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, please visit the online DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar . If you need assistance with online registration, please call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.