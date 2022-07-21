Sponsored by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the rules are as follows:
- Only one poster may be submitted per exhibitor, per age group. There will be three state competitions: ages 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18. Exhibitors must be in one of these age groups as of June 1 of the current fair season to qualify.
- The poster size must be either 14 x 22 inches or 14 ½ x 22 inches. Other sizes will not be accepted for judging at the state level.
- This year’s theme is “Harvest More.” Contestants are asked to submit artwork that celebrates the ways in which the commonwealth’s diverse agriculture industry has shaped our communities and contributed to Pennsylvania’s standing as a worldwide leader in agricultural, food and lumber production. Exhibitors using other themes will be disqualified at the state level.
- Posters will be evaluated on use of the theme, visual appearance and creativity in relation to the exhibitor’s age.
Premiums are $25, first place; $10, second place; and $5, third place.