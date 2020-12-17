Dear Santa,
Can you bring me to your work shop? Thank you for giving me a hoverboard last year. I want a wand with a wand dictionary, five new lego sets (one with 2,000 pieces) and a skateboard. Have a safe trip and only eat up to 2,000 cookies!
Love,
Oakley!
Dear Santa,
Do you have good elves and bad elves Santa? Thank you for the electric scooter that you gave me last year. This year I would like a new bike and necklace and earrings. Stay safe on Christmas day,
Love,
Nicole
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thank you for the build or boom. This year I would like Nerf rival ammo. Nerf rival grenades and sling shot ammo. I wish you a safe trip.
Love,
Boone
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite reindeer? Thank you for the gift you gave me last year. Would you please bring me a Nerf Rival kronos, Nerf Nitro cars, LeGo Minecraft Illager Raid. Instead of eating all of that junk food we learned that it is better to eat healthy.
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly and how do the elves fly? Thank you for my make up that I got last year. I would like stuffed animals, board games and fake bugs. Hav a good trip.
Love,
Addy
Dear Santa,
How does you slay fly? Thank you for the Jurrasic World bite n’ fight trex. For Christmas this year I would please like a Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario deluxe. Wish you have a good year. Love your favorite kid.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
How you eat all of the cookies? Thanks for giving up a nice trip. I would like a Nerf gun, Sneak Attack squad items and a PS4 game. I wish you a safe trip.
Love,
Thatcher
Dear Santa,
How is it in the North Pole? Thank you for the doll. I want a Nintendo Switch, a piano and a fairy costume. Don’t eat all the cookies Santa. From your favorite.
Love,
Selena
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph one of your reindeer? Thank you for getting me a doll. This year I would like an American girl doll, Dolphins at Daybreak, and a llama stuffed animal. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love,
Lily
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? Thank you santa for giving me a barbie last year. Santa, can I have a hoverboard, an American Girl doll and nail polish for christmas. Have a good trip to the North pole.
Love,
Leah
Dear Santa,
Do you have a dog or cat or a dog and a cat? Thank you for my legos last year. I want some legos, a cat and hot wheels. Thanks! I hope you have a great trip. Don’t forget to drink water.
Love,
Sam
Dear Santa,
What do you feed the reindeer? Thank you for the telescope you gave me last year it was great. Santa I would like an iphone so I can call people like my mommy. Santa drink the milk first and it will make the cookie softer. Please tell Rudolph I said hi!
From,
Wesley
Dear Santa,
How did Rudolph get his red nose? Thank you, Santa, for the remote control car. Santa, please bring me a telescope and a PS4 video controller. Don’t get a tummy ache from eating all those cookies.
From your favorite kid,
Izayah
Dear Santa,
Hi how old are you? Thank you for the hover board last year. I want a Nintendo Switch please and I could use some books. Have a safe trip back Santa!
Love,
Simon