Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Legos, and air hockey table, and a tv for my room, please. To earn my presents, I will keep my room clean, do some dishes and help cook. Safe safe!
Love,
Kroy
Dear Santa,
How do you get all of the gifts delivered to all of the children in one night? Thank you for giving me the Holiday Barbie last year. I would really like a skateboard for Christmas. I could use a new pair of winter boots also. I will give you a pass to the beach.
Love,
Brynlee
Dear Santa,
Do you like hot chocolate? Thank you for the suit case you got me last year. This year I need a new sled and I want a swat shield. I hope you have a clear night and do not to many cookies. Love, your favorite kid.
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
Do you like to play Among Us? Thank you for the Hobby Kids Plushies. Can you please bring me Junk Boots? I also really need pencils. Watch out for my cat Bangers. He might try to escape!
Love,
Xander
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the train. I would like a dirt bike. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Richard
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for you my whole life Santa. How do you ride randeaers? Thank you for Lagoe Sets. Thank year, I want new soft blakers and a new pillow. Dont get a tammy ache pleas.
Love,
Lizzy
Dear Santa,
Do your elves ride in the sleigh? Thank you for the handcufs. I want a Mine craft set and fort nite set. I need sosks. Have a saft trip and be cifful.
Love,
Carsone
Dear Santa,
Can I have an elf this year? Thank you Santa for giting me my pjas. I want a puppy and rollerblades or a moodring or braclet. I need dog trets for Lusy. Do not eat all the cookies!
Love,
Rylee
Dear Santa,
Do you help your elfts mak toys? Thank you for brovght me slimes and I need books to read. Have a great Crimaas.
Love,
Thomas
Dear Santa,
Why do you wear a red coat? Thank you for the monster truk. Santa can I have a Havaerbord cart and pojamas? I hope you have a safe trip!
Love,
Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
How did you make your reindeer fly? Thank you for the toy cockroaches. I need new clothes. I would love to have a new go cart! Hawe a nice trip.
Love,
Gatewood
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Thank you for a Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo game you brought me last year. I really want a lot of Legos a I need a bow and arrow. I wish you a safe trip. Don’t eat all of the treats.
Love,
Piper
How are the reindeer doing? Thank you for my new bike that you got me last year. I would like art supplies and I need a new gacket. Have a safe trip and make sure the reindeer get a treat.
Love,
Mary
Dear Santa,
What do you wen it is not Crismis? Thank you for a Toy castle. It had a keiy. I want a snow globe. I need new clothes. I hope you don’t fall off the sled!
Love,
Edith
Dear Santa,
How do you eat all the cookies? Thank you for the red fishing pole! I really want a pet bird. I need hunting clothes. I hope you don’t crash your sled.
Love,
Addy
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Thak you for my bike Santa I would like a fc car. I hope you have a safe trip. Make sure you don’t eat to many cookies or you will get a belly ache.
Love,
Jason
Dear Santa,
Do you have a favorite elf? I want to thank you for the bag of monsters you gave me last year. This year I was wondering if I could get the Warlock action figure. I don’t really need anything, so if you could just make sure all kids get something. Keep your self and reindeer rested. Enjoy your treats, but not to much. Safe travels!
Love,
Zayne