Several times a year, military veterans from across the country are treated to weekends of hunting and camaraderie in Potter County.
“Our mission is to provide recreational opportunities for wounded, injured or other veterans in a safe and family-friendly atmosphere,” said Ed Fisher, founder and president of LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve. “We serve all veterans of all wars.”
Nestled on several hundred acres in the remote woods of Oswayo, about 15 miles north of Coudersport, LEEK hosts six hunts every year for up to 65 veterans. Private residents provide thousands more acres for further hunting and fishing opportunities.
Fisher, an Army veteran of 27 years, and his wife Katie founded LEEK nearly 14 years ago after reading an article in Field and Stream about Healing Waters, a national organization that sponsors fishing trips for wounded veterans.
“And I thought to myself, ‘We have to start something for these veterans,’” said Fisher.
Participating veterans are referred by LEEK volunteers, from other organizations or agencies or can sign up themselves at LEEK’s new website at www.www.savaw.org. Fisher said priority is given to those currently in hospitals or transitional units, second priority to those transitioning from recent war deployment and third to all other veterans who were injured or otherwise.
“At LEEK we provide a 100% handicapible hunting experience,” reads LEEK’s website. “From our track-chairs for mobility, hydraulic blind and over a century of guide experience, we will give you the hunt of a lifetime.”
Vets gathered for the annual blackpowder deer, bear and pheasant hunt on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Upcoming events include a bear and pheasant hunt in November, a winter rifle deer hunt in December and a coyote and fox hunt in January.
LEEK’s shooting range is also open to the public monthly; upcoming dates are Sundays, Nov. 7 and Jan. 2, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults are $25 and youth are $20. Visit www.www.savaw.org to RSVP. The range is also available to rent for corporate or private functions.
To maintain and prepare the preserve, volunteers gather for work weekends a couple times a year. Several other events, such as the annual open house in June, raise funds to fully pay for the veterans’ excursions.
“We have no paid staff. We’re all volunteers, so all donations go to the organization,” said Fisher. “It’s so important to give back. If more people did that, we could solve a lot of the country’s problems.”
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to LEEK can visit www.savaw.org, message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LEEK-Hunting-and-Mountain-Preserve-111829888846193 or call Fisher at 410-322-4610.
“This is such a great organization for a great cause,” said LEEK board member Jenny Burgess. “It’s amazing to see how many people step up to help veterans and the camaraderie they build.”