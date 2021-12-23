Mrs. Hamilton's Class

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was a good girl I took my vitemins. This year for Christmas I would likes a grooming kit and a saddle for my horse and a cow girl hat. Have a happy Christmas. Love,

Lily

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was a good girl. I cleend my room mostly everyday. This year for Christmas I would like a bean bag and a criy baby doll. I will not forget to leave Cookies and milk for and carrots for rein deer. Love,

Courtney

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was a good boy because I listend. This year for christmas I would like a bike I will leave cookies milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. Love,

Harold

Dear Santa,

Howa re you his yearr? I was a good girl I fed my cat everyday. this year for christmas I would like ary kind of plushy please. And I would like a toby watch please. I would leave you milk and cookies! Love,

Legacy

Dear Santa,

How are you this year I was good I feed my cats everyday this Christmas I would like a teck deck and a teck deck ramp and we will have cookies for you and I hope I get a lot stuff for chrismas one more thing I wont forget the carrots for the reindeer. Love,

Ryder

Dear Santa,

Hoe are you this year? I was a good girl. I helped my mom un decorate fall stuff. This year for christmas I would like a tomagochy and a computer and a mini chrismas tree. I will leave you some cookies and carrots! Love,

Avakin

Dear Santa,

Howe are you this year? I was a good girl. Mostly I unlock the chickens. this year for christmist I would like a nother elf, squishy, barbie doll, puppyies and kittens. I will leave cookies, milk and carrots for your raindeer. Love,

Aria

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was a good boya becaase I help my dad. This year for christmas I woald like a computer and a toy Track. I will leave cookies and milk on my table. Love,

Dakota

Dear Santa,

How are this year? I was as good girl this year. I feed my cat eveyday and feed our dog eveyday. I love them. Can I have a camera and a cat tree and a bed for my cat. I will draw a picture and I will leave it by the tree. Love,

Kenzi

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was a good giry. I feed my dogs evryday. This year I would like 15 pop its and 15 squishys too. and a elsa toy. I will make yo some cookies. Love,

Ava

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was a good girl because I cleand the house for my Mom. This year for christmas I would like a ipad, American girl doll washer and dryer and a watch with game and a camera at the top. Have a Merry Christmas! Love,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was a good boy I fed my cat everyday year for christmas I want to see you I want you do not forget are presente at one day. Love,

Jaxon

Mrs. Knowles' Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am excited for christmas. This year I have been a good girl. This year I would like a horse a new Tv, wire and wood so I can make a stable. I hope you have the best Christmas ever! Love,

Aribella

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. This year I have been a good boy I woont Pokemon and I woont V.-bucks and I weentc Ps5 for christmas. I hop you hav a mrere crimis. Love,

Brdyten

Dear Santa,

How are yout I am exaited. this year I I have bine a good boy. I want fore chistmas 2000 vbuks and toy cars and a uant uniorn. I’m so excited to see you. Merry christmas. I hopyou hav a grat Christmas. Love,

Silas

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am so excited to see you. This year I have been a good boy. Can I have a toy dinosaur for Christmas and a toy train and a iphone 13? I will leave you cookies and milk. Marry christmas santa. Love,

Grant

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am feeling excited. This year I have been a good girl. This Christmas I would like a my life doll, some fidgets, and a elf on the shelf. Thank you. I hope a very merry Christmas. I will give you cookies and milk. Love,

Sadie

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am so excited. This year I have been a good girl. I will for sure leave you cookies but for reindeer I will leave carrots. For Christmas all I want from you is a Elf on a shelf. Merry Christmas Santa. Love,

Kenzi

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am excted. This year I have been a good girl. I want this Chrimas is a stuffy efl that is a girl and a new color and a new toy for my cat. Merry Chrimas. Love,

Evelyn

Dean Santa,

How are you? I am good. I have been a good boy all year. This year I would like a dirt bike, and a play kitchen. I love you Santa. I will leave you cookies. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Dean

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. I have been a vare goo boy. I woont a four wilr and a ras car and a fon four crismise. I am so excited! I hop you have a vare Crismis. Love,

Jay

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am excited this year I have been a good boy. I want are car and a drtbiye and a stchres ball. I will leve you cookies mary Chistmas Santa! Love,

Ryker

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am excited. This year I have been a good girl. I want for Christmas a watch that I can text my mom and my dad with. Merry Christmas! I’m going to leave you cookies. Love,

Anna

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am excited. This year I have been a good girl. This year I whont Robux for Christmas. It is a game I like to play. I am going to leve you cookys. Merry Christmas. Love,

Rhayna

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am excited. This year I have been a good girl. This year I want a sled and a brebre dall house. I will leave cookies and milk and Carrots for the reindeer. Merry crismir Santas. Love,