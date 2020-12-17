Dear Santa,
Kan I havre a hover board please sante and I want a mane car.
From,
Jonathan K.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yea and hat I ant. Foro hristmus is a piano and a painting tablet.
Love,
Evalyn C.
Dear santa
I have been a good boy this year. I will leave food for the raindeer and some food for you to. I want army toys and xbox games and a puppy and that is all.
From,
Landry K.
Dear Santa
Merry Christmas! I know you are busy this time fi year. Are the elves busy too? I hope you have a grat night. But what I want is a tabelet and a scooter for Christmas.
from,
Alexis T.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer and Rudolph doing? Santa how is Mrs. Claus Doing and how are you Doing? Santa I love you I want batman and flash toys but if you can’t get me that can you get me baby dol.
Love,
Zane S.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How is Rudolph and the reindeer? I have been a little bad this year. This year I would like a scooter and skateboard and football glovfes the SF kind.
From
Ayce G.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I hope you have a happy day. This year I would like a hover board and 3 puppies.
from,
Amethyst A.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I know you are busy I bet the elves are busy too. I have been good this year. This year I would like a puppy and a hover board and a electric fur-wheeler.
Love,
Emma B.
Dear Santa,
I know you have a lot of busy things to do like getting presents ready and getting the reindeer ready. For Christmas this year I would like a computer and a inintendo switch for Christmas.
From,
Evan M.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you’re having fun getting ready for Christmas. I love my elf on the shelf, Buday. I’ve been good this year. I would like a oced lego set please.
from,
Judah P.
Dear Santa,
I would like a appel gift card for Christmas please. I do not know what else to ask for.
From,
Lela
Dear Santa,
I’ve bee a really good girl this year! What I would really like for christmas is a mermaial doll a big sofr unicorn and some piecy vet stuff. Santa I hope you travel safe on christmas eve and don’t forget your mask.
Love,
Khloe