Dear Santa,

I have been god this year because I’m helpful. I would like last laf bundl for Fotnite and a mindcraft toy ples. Thank you very much Stay Safe and healthy!

Love

Maddox

Dear Santa

I’ve been good this year because I cleaned my house! I would love you to get me a White Scooter. A set of white sweatshuirt a white full set of close. Stay Safe and healthy!

Love

Adam C. H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I have been doing chorse for my mom. I would like a matching night gown for me and my American girl doll. Thank you verey much! Stay safe and healthy!

Love

Baylee M. R.

Dear Sant,

I have been good this year because Im kind and nice in scool and home. I would like wol art, scuwsh I kan pant, pat boll. Thank you very much. Stay safe and healthy!

Love,

Ava B.

Dear santa,

I have been good this year because I’ve been nice to my sister I would like 3 thing wall art bunny book clips. Thank you very much stay safe and healthy

Love

presley B.

Dear Santa

I have been good this year because I help my mom. I would like a cool dress and a new dog. Thank you verey mutch stay safe and heallhy.

Love

Allyssa L. P.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I am Kinde. I would like LoLs, omg bolls, and a bog. Thank you very much! Stay safe and healthy!

Love,

Blair M. B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I help users and I also w be good. I would like a xbox is and aunacorn lisens. Thank you very much stay safe and healthy!

Love,

Johnathon W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I helped my dad I would like a xbox, was I would like a rc car I would like a for my xbox was a game.

Love

Dayson S.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I have mopt the flor. I would like Hachumol and macug. Thank you very much! Stay safa and healthy!

Love

Lyla B.

Dear Santa

I have been good this year because I did stuff I would like ski sled, xbox one x asnd a game for the xbox it is mud runer. Thank you very much staey safe

Love

oliver p.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I cleaned my rum. I would like a PS5, gtu6j a tendoswich with for thHe. Thank you very much. Stay safe and healthy

Love

Kanion

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I help my Bruther. I would like a xbox, a, cat and a kinpoutr. Thank you very much. Stay safe and healthy!

Luve,

Elliott C.

