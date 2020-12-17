Dear Santa,
How are the elfs doing? I was a good girl this year! Can I please have a tent and a computer and a magic ink marker book. I hope you are ready for chirismus.
Your fend
Olivia M.
Dear Santa
How are you dowing? I have been a good gril this year. Can I pleas have a good cristmas this year and a barbie doll with a coffie shop. Have a good critmas
Love
Claire S.
Dear Santa,
How is Buble gum doing? I have been a good girl this year. Could I have a elf this year and books and a shelf. Mare chrismess!
your firend,
Karlee A.
Dear Santa
How are you doing? I have been a good girl this year! Coud I please have a warm flufey blanket! And a omg doll and a owl stofe.
Have a marey crismis.
Yore firend
Lauralie W.
Dear Santa,
How has the northpole been doing? I have been god all year. Can I please have Robux, and a laptop. Merry Chrismas!
Your friend
Devin R.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good girl this year! Can I have Monky bars please? Have a good Christmas this year.
You’r friend
Shianna W.
Dear Sanet Nick,
Haw are you elfs? I have been mosely good this year! Can I pleas have 3 lol dolls and a tablit?
Marry halluday Santa.
Your good friend,
Aubri. Elissebith. M.
Dear Santa,
I hope your doing ocaye? How is Rodolph doing? Maye I have a bab dal? And a got to go flamingo?
Have a Merry Christmas!
Your frend,
Johnna M.
Dear Santa,
Are you up to stay up all night?I have been a good boy this year. Could I please have a scooby doo lego haunted mansion. I hope you and Stoogie have a merry Christmas.
Your friend
Andrew E.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Ples can I hav klos and dolls? I luv you!
Hav a Merry Christmas!
Luv,
Maleigha S.
Dear Santa,
I luv you. Mae I ple hav a new desk and cars! I hope you like the cukes.
Luv,
Austin A.
Dear Santa,
I hope the elvs are doing gud. I wil wont a xbox and a nrf guns. I hope yuw wil haf a good yer.
Your friend,
Colt T.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Ples can I have a hedset and a xbox card? I hope you like the cukes.
Luve,
Evyn S.
Dear Santa,
How is rudof? I have been a good girl this year! Could I please have a toy horse and baerns please! Merry cherisimes.
Your friend
Lillian R.
Dear santa,
How are you? I do not no if I was note or nice. I want a dall and a LOL dall and a cat. How is my elf luonu doing I mise you!
Your friend
Abigail H.
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elfs? I’ve sometimes being good. Could I have please a nice iphone. Have a awesome year.
From your friend,
Clover G.