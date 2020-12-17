Dear Santa,

How are the elfs doing? I was a good girl this year! Can I please have a tent and a computer and a magic ink marker book. I hope you are ready for chirismus.

Your fend

Olivia M.

Dear Santa

How are you dowing? I have been a good gril this year. Can I pleas have a good cristmas this year and a barbie doll with a coffie shop. Have a good critmas

Love

Claire S.

Dear Santa,

How is Buble gum doing? I have been a good girl this year. Could I have a elf this year and books and a shelf. Mare chrismess!

your firend,

Karlee A.

Dear Santa

How are you doing? I have been a good girl this year! Coud I please have a warm flufey blanket! And a omg doll and a owl stofe.

Have a marey crismis.

Yore firend

Lauralie W.

Dear Santa,

How has the northpole been doing? I have been god all year. Can I please have Robux, and a laptop. Merry Chrismas!

Your friend

Devin R.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been a good girl this year! Can I have Monky bars please? Have a good Christmas this year.

You’r friend

Shianna W.

Dear Sanet Nick,

Haw are you elfs? I have been mosely good this year! Can I pleas have 3 lol dolls and a tablit?

Marry halluday Santa.

Your good friend,

Aubri. Elissebith. M.

Dear Santa,

I hope your doing ocaye? How is Rodolph doing? Maye I have a bab dal? And a got to go flamingo?

Have a Merry Christmas!

Your frend,

Johnna M.

Dear Santa,

Are you up to stay up all night?I have been a good boy this year. Could I please have a scooby doo lego haunted mansion. I hope you and Stoogie have a merry Christmas.

Your friend

Andrew E.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Ples can I hav klos and dolls? I luv you!

Hav a Merry Christmas!

Luv,

Maleigha S.

Dear Santa,

I luv you. Mae I ple hav a new desk and cars! I hope you like the cukes.

Luv,

Austin A.

Dear Santa,

I hope the elvs are doing gud. I wil wont a xbox and a nrf guns. I hope yuw wil haf a good yer.

Your friend,

Colt T.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Ples can I have a hedset and a xbox card? I hope you like the cukes.

Luve,

Evyn S.

Dear Santa,

How is rudof? I have been a good girl this year! Could I please have a toy horse and baerns please! Merry cherisimes.

Your friend

Lillian R.

Dear santa,

How are you? I do not no if I was note or nice. I want a dall and a LOL dall and a cat. How is my elf luonu doing I mise you!

Your friend

Abigail H.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elfs? I’ve sometimes being good. Could I have please a nice iphone. Have a awesome year.

From your friend,

Clover G.

