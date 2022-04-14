As a kid in north central Pennsylvania, there were several days a year that felt like Christmas morning to me and my friends. One such morning was always the first day of trout season.

In my early teens I can remember meeting my buddies at the local convenience store well before light. After grabbing junk food and Mountain Dew, we hopped back on our bikes and rode to Skinner Creek outside of Port Allegany. We rode several miles up the road and through the gate to the “Boy Scout Projects” well above the hatchery.

Back then life was simple. We carried a fishing pole, hooks, sinkers, worms and a few assorted spinners. All of it was stuffed into pockets and our little green fishing bags. None of us had waders, we just wore our designated “river shoes.” They were often literally falling apart with holes all through them. It wasn’t until our shoes were garbage that we felt they were properly worn in properly.

I can remember holding my flashlight in my right hand resting it on the handlebar for support. I often wonder how we made it there in one piece. We went on our way talking and paying little attention as we rode along with our heads on the clouds, dreaming of the adventure to come.

We spent countless days hiking, exploring and simply fishing. I can remember catching a few trout, making a fire and feasting like kings. We always wrapped them in tinfoil with some butter and pepper and put them in the coals. That was some of the best trout I have ever eaten.

No one taught us much, we learned by trial and error. That was half the fun. There was no YouTube to watch and learn techniques from. When we were graced with the presence of an adult that was willing to fish with us, we set about asking them a million questions in hopes of gaining an edge on the kids we fished with.

I believe for a few years I was the best customer at our local sportsman shop, “Knell’s Sport Shop.” Back then most of the money I made from my paper route went to fishing supplies. As we got older, we stopped sight fishing for them and began to read the water to know where to throw a worm or spin bait.

Whoever then caught the least fish for the day had to carry everyone’s fish and was the butt of everyone else’s jokes until the next trip.

One day when I was about 13, we were way up above the Scout Projects when my friend Ron hooked a native brookie. We were immediately hooked. Native trout opened up a whole new world for us. We started to look for small, unstocked streams chasing natives all day. For me it was about trying to outsmart the fish, often crawling up the stream edge hoping to get a glimpse of anything in the hole we were approaching.

My grandfather started to take me native fishing with him, which definitely helped me hone my skills and gave me a leg up over the competition. I remember starting up one such stream, there was a sluice pipe going under the road and grandpa told me he would catch one out from the pipe. I was amazed to see him bring up a five-inch brookie on the first cast.

We would go along catching loads of fish. Most of them were too small to keep but it was exciting to catch so many. My grandpa said we couldn’t keep any unless they were at least nine inches long. Most times we went home empty handed because grandpa almost always put his legal fish back and I was only catching about a third of what he was.

I snagged often and seemed to spend a lot of time replacing hooks. But on one such trip I caught a 10-inch native brookie and was congratulated my on my catch. As I cleaned it grandpa sat on a nearby rock smoking his pipe as he watched. That morning will be seared into my mind until the end of my days as one of my very best days ever.

When I was 16, I caught a 13-inch brookie that was up the same stream. The creek wasn’t much wider than the fish was long, but he was there, nevertheless. After a long look at it I released it back into the same hole to the dismay of my friends.

Although the native fishing was fun, we still liked wading the Allegany River and chase the few palomino trout that were stocked. I never caught one but some of my friends did. When we were hungry, we ate and when the mid-day heat of the summer found us, we would swim at the trestle bridge. Then as the shadows became long, we went back to trout fishing before riding home again in the dark.

Those carefree days of my youth spent exploring and trout fishing will stay with me forever as some of my fondest memories.