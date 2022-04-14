Many years ago when I was still working, a couple of us decided we would go out early in the morning and see if we could locate a gobbler. Neither one of us wanted to shoot one, we just wanted to try filming one. So we met before daylight, and headed out across a large field through a planting of young Christmas trees.
This area was posted against bear hunting and had a token number of resident bears. Darned if we didn’t see two on the way out. After the second one my buddy says, “What would you do if a bear came after us?” I said “I’d run like crazy.” He said “Heck you can’t outrun a bear.” I said “I know, but I can outrun you!”
He didn’t say anymore about bears after that. (Just for the record, black bears very rarely bother people).
When we neared the far woods, we stopped and set up where we could each hunker right close to a small evergreen. We placed a decoy out about 20 or so yards. He was doing the calling and me the filming. I was using one of the early camcorders, the kind that sat on your shoulder, and was about the size of a small suitcase.
He did some calling, and pretty soon had a gobbler answering — and heading our way. The timing was about right as it was getting light enough to film. He whispered, “Get ready,” and sure enough here comes Mr. Tom in full strut. And it’s a sight. Even if you are not doing any shooting, it still makes your heart beat a little faster.
This old boy commenced to put on his show — tail all fanned out, wingtips dragging on the ground, head and neck all colored up. It’s hard to believe the show they will put on for a plastic decoy. It just shows how excited and careless they get.
He was back and forth, around and around — and I was getting sort of tired just filming. Plus we both had to get to work on time, so pretty soon my pal loudly whispered, “You seen enough?” I gave the thumbs up.
He stood up and let out a whoop and the turkey, running, was into the woods in three to four seconds it seemed like, hopefully, to live and entertain someone another day.