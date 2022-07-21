Two young women are vying for the title of 2022 Potter County Fair Queen. Aubri Thompson will crown her successor on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Millport.

The purpose of the Potter County Fair Queen is to encourage the promotion of agriculture in the area through the county fairs. The new queen will reign for one year and represent Potter County at the PA State Fair Queen Contest in January 2023.

The first contestant is 16-year-old Patience Batterson. She is the daughter of Benn and Thankful Batterson of Galeton. Patience is a member of the Seedsowers 4-H club, Spudgrowers FFA, Black Forest Trap Team, Coudersport Home School Co-op.

In 4-H, she has participated in livestock judging, potato judging, served as president of her club, and has been a 4-H camp counselor for two years.

In FFA, she has received awards for her speech at both area and regional level.

Patience has exhibited at the Keystone International Livestock Expo for two years. She has exhibited at the Potter County Fair for 10 years. Some of her exhibits have included floral, art, sewing, woodworking, baked goods, vegetable, sheep and beef.

When asked why she would like to be the next Potter County Fair Queen, Patience said, ”The Potter County Fair has played a very large role in my childhood over the years. I would like to represent my fair at the county or even state level. The Potter County Fair has helped me grow as a young adult in many ways. I would love to give back to my community.”

The second contestant is Acacia Greenman. Acie is the 17-year-old daughter of Amber and Geoff Greenman of Coudersport. She will be a senior this fall at Coudersport Area Jr./Sr. High School where she participates in cheerleading, track, softball and is an Honor Roll student.

Acie is a member of Spudgrowers FFA where she has earned the title of sentinel her junior year and treasurer her senior year. She has earned her Greenhand degree, Chapter Degree and earned her FFA jacket at the 2020 PA FArm Show. Acie has shown swine at the fair.

When asked why she would like to be the next Potter County Fair Queen, Acacia said, ”I would like to be Potter County Fair Queen because I have been around the Potter County Fair for many years of my life. I want to be able to promote agriculture throughout the fair. I also want to improve my leadership and communication skills.”

Come see both contestants as they help with various activities throughout the week of the Potter County Fair on July 31 to Aug. 6.