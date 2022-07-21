To help the young showman with expenses of showing at the Potter County Fair, $50 scholarships will be given to deserving applicants.
Applicants must:
- Exhibit an animal at the Potter County Fair.
- Be 6-14 years old as of Jan. 1.
- Write an essay including: (1)What you enjoy doing what you do with your animal(s), (2) How many years you have shown and what animal(s) you have shown in the past, (3) How you will spend the scholarship money.
- Do not include your name or a club name in your essay.
- Write your age on the front of the essay (not your name)
- On the back of your essay put your name, address and age as of Jan. 1.
- May only win once per age group.
Essay length must be: 6-8 year old exhibitors, 50-75 words; 9-11 year old exhibitors, 75-150 words; 12-14 year old exhibitors, 100-200 words. Submit the essay to the office at the fair by noon on Thursday of the fair, which is Aug. 4.