Noah Archer scored three touchdowns to lead the Gators to a close road win at Brockway, 26-21 on Friday, Oct. 15.
Archer got Port Allegany on the board right away with an eight-yard run, but the Rovers scored two straight to take the lead back with four minutes to play before halftime when freshman quarterback Brayden Fox hooked up with Jalen Kosko twice on a seven-yard and 33-yard scoring pass for a 14-6 lead.
Archer scored his second touchdown in the air six seconds before the half on a three-yard catch to cut the lead to 14-12 at halftime after a missed two-point conversion.
The Gators picked up right where they left off out of halftime when Kaden Price scored on a one-yard run for the second lead of the game at 18-14.
Fox and Kosko connected for a third time for Brockway on a 38-yard scoring pass for a 21-18 lead after the extra point.
The longest scoring play of the game was the dagger, as Drew Evens found Noah Archer for a 43-yard touchdown with 6:28 left to play to go with the two-point conversion that ended up being the game-winner.
Both quarterbacks in the contest are red-hot this season, as Drew Evens for the Gators has now thrown for 1,437 yards and nine touchdowns. Brayden Fox for the Rovers is now just 16 yards away from 2,000 at 1,984 and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.
In the game, Evens was 12/22 for 183 yards and two touchdowns and an interception with Noah Archer catching seven passes for 74 yards and the two touchdowns while running 24 times for 109 yards and the touchdown. Price had 38 yards with his touchdown on nine carries.
Archer’s performance earned him the Week Eight 2021 District 9 Jim Kelly Player of the Week.
Chase Weimer and Archer had an interception each for the Gators as well.
Fox was 21/36 for 321 yards for the Rovers with two interceptions and Carter Hickman ran 14 times for 85 yards.
Kosko caught 12 passes for 199 yards and all three touchdowns.
The Gators improve to 3-4 and return home this Friday for a good matchup with Cameron County.