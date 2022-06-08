Athletic awards were presented to several students at Port Allegany during the annual Awards Assembly held recently at the school.
Varsity Club Scholarships of $500 each were presented to Sapphire Nichols and Madison Kottwitz.
The Bob Davies-Lou Foy Student Athlete Awards went to River Cramer and Madison Kottwitz.
The USMC Distinguished Athlete Award went to Rylie Simpson and Daniel Finn.
The USAF Scholar Athlete Award went to River Cramer and Madison Kottwitz.
The Athletes of the Year Awards went to Ty Guilds and Alliyah Penick.