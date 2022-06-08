Port A names top student athletes
Top athletes at Port Allegany were recognized: (front row, left to right) Ty Guilds, Rylie Simpson; (back) Sapphire Nichols, Daniel Finn and Maddison Kottwitz. Missing from the photo are River Cramer and Alliyah Penick who were representing PAHS at the District Track Meet.

 submitted by PAM FISCHER

Athletic awards were presented to several students at Port Allegany during the annual Awards Assembly held recently at the school.

Varsity Club Scholarships of $500 each were presented to Sapphire Nichols and Madison Kottwitz.

The Bob Davies-Lou Foy Student Athlete Awards went to River Cramer and Madison Kottwitz.

The USMC Distinguished Athlete Award went to Rylie Simpson and Daniel Finn.

The USAF Scholar Athlete Award went to River Cramer and Madison Kottwitz.

The Athletes of the Year Awards went to Ty Guilds and Alliyah Penick.

