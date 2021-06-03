Athletes from Coudersport and Oswayo Valley traveled to Shippensburg on Friday, May 28th and competed in the Track & Field State Championships.
Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl, a D9 Champion in the girls’ 800 and 1600 meter runs, placed 18th in the 800 and 15th in the 1600.
Coudersport took multiple athletes.
Cale Ayers, a D9 Champion in boys’ shotput, had an outstanding throw of 55”8.5’ and took home second place in the state.
He also participated in discus and took 12th place, throwing 144”4’.
Rosalyn Page, a D9 Champion in girls’ discus, threw 121”5’ and placed ninth.
She also participated in shotput, a D9 runner-up, and threw 38”4.5’.
Dalton Keglovits, a D9 Champion in boys’ pole vault, ran in the 400-meter dash and placed 23rd with a time of 1:07.45.
Josh Ross, Ethan Ross, Owen Ott and Gavyn Ayers placed 13th in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.68.
Josh, Owen, Gavyn and Dalton Keglovits then competed in the 4x400-meter relay and placed 14th with a time of 3:34.27.