The Cameron County Red Raiders’ baseball team is continuing an impressive turnaround season this year, picking up another solid win over a conference opponent with a 7-2 home triumph over the Gators of Port Allegany on Monday, May 8.
The Red Raiders used a massive sixth inning to rally for the win, as they trailed 2-1 before scoring six of their seven runs in the inning on the strength of three walks, a hit batter and three errors by the Gators.
Josh Beer was the hit batter, which allowed Trenton Tucker to convert a double and give Cameron County the lead for good.
Tucker was 1-for-2 with the double, a run scored and two RBIs while Maddox Baughman went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs.
Drew Evens was 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk and an RBI to lead Port Allegany.
Eastyn Solveson got the win for the Red Raiders, going all seven innings allowing two unearned runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out three.
Evens took the loss for Port, going five innings allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits, and three walks but did have a solid strikeout effort with 11.
Nick Wilfong pitched an inning giving up four runs, one earned, on two hits, a hit batter, and two walks while striking out two.
Down in St. Marys, the Coudersport Falcons’ baseball team got a great game from Mitch Taylor with a double and three drove-in runs to defeat the Crusaders of Elk County Catholic on the road in non-conference action.
Taylor was 1-for-4 and scored twice.
Mason Roessner added 2-for-4 effort with a run scored and an RBI while Dylan Howard and LT Myers each scored twice with Howard going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and Myers 1-for-2 with a walk.
Colby Nussbaum was 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI for the Crusaders while Lance O’Neill went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
Joe Tettis went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI while David Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
Roessner got the win for Coudy, going four innings allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out one.
Gavyn Ayers finished out the game on the mound going three innings allowing no hits or runs while walking two and hit a batter with five strikeouts.
Anderson took the loss for ECC, going four innings allowing seven runs, five earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out four.