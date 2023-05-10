The Cameron County Red Raiders’ baseball team is continuing an impressive turnaround season this year, picking up another solid win over a conference opponent with a 7-2 home triumph over the Gators of Port Allegany on Monday, May 8.

The Red Raiders used a massive sixth inning to rally for the win, as they trailed 2-1 before scoring six of their seven runs in the inning on the strength of three walks, a hit batter and three errors by the Gators.

