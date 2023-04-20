Coudy baseball continues skid

Cousersport varsity baseball played three games this past week, losing all 3. They took losses from Otto-Eldred, Bradford and Bolivar-Richburg.
@O-E
Coudy traveled to Otto-Eldred on Thursday, April 13 losing 6-5. O-E got off to a hot start scoring two in the first inning. Both teams went scoreless in the second but the Falcons tied the game up in the third scoring two runs of their own. Coudy went up one in the fourth taking the lead 3-2. The Falcons added two more in the fifth but O-E tied the game up for a second time scoring three in the bottom of the fifth. Both teams went scoreless in the sixth. O-E hit a walk off run in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Mitch Taylor led the offense for Coudersport with 1 hit, 1 run and 1 RBI. Ayers Gavyn pitched the majority of the game for the falcons allowing 5 hits, 5 runs and 5 errors while striking out 5 batters. Max Splain led O-E on offense and defense. While pitching he allowed 5 hits, 2 runs and struck out 4 batters over 3 innings. Batting he earned 1 run, 2 hits and 2 RBI’s.
Vs. Bradford
Coudersport hosted Bradford on April 14 and couldn’t squeeze out the win, losing 4-3. It was a slow start for both teams as neither scored in the first two innings. Bradford was first on the board with one run in the third inning. Both teams put up one run in the fourth, giving Bradford a one run lead. That lead wouldn’t last long though as the Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at three. Both teams would go scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings which takes us to extra innings. Bradford put up one run in the top of the eighth but Coudy couldn’t match and dropped the game 4-3.
Owen Deutschlander started on the mound for the Falcons and allowed 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 errors and struck out 5 batters.
Vs. Bolivar-Richburg
Coudersport lost a non-conference game against Bolivar-Richburg (NY) by a score of 8-2 on Monday, April 17. Neither team came out swinging in the first couple of innings with the game remaining scoreless through two. B-R got hot in the third though scoring three runs. Coudy had no answer until it was too late when they finally got on the board in the sixth, scoring two runs. By that time the Wolverines has already scored eight runs and it was too late. LT Myers led on the mound for the Falcons striking out five batters over four innings.
Coudersport hosts Galeton on Friday, April 21 at 4:30.