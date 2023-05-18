The Coudersport Falcons’ baseball team shook things up in the race for the NTL Title on Monday, May 15 with a 7-3 home win over the Port Allegany Gators, setting up a league championship on Wednesday between the Gators and the Terrors of Otto-Eldred.
Mason Roessner drove in two runs for Coudy as he went 1-for-3 with a run scored while Mitch Taylor and Jacob Hooftallen each added two runs scored.
Taylor was 1-for-4 and Hooftallen was 1-for-2 with an RBI while Gavyn Ayers added a 1-for-2 performance with a walk, a run scored, and an RBI.
Roessner got the win after Owen Deutschlander went the first 2 ⅓ innings allowing an earned run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Roessner went 4 ⅔ innings allowing two earned runs on five hits, a walk and two hit batters and three strikeouts.
Drew Evens had a solid outing for Port Allegany, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as Blaine Moses went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Henry Troupe was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Evens took the loss going 2 ⅔ innings allowing six runs, two earned, on five hits and a walk while striking out four.
Nick Wilfong put in 3 ⅓ innings of work, allowing one earned run on one hit, a walk, and a hit batter while striking out three.
In softball, the Lady Falcons used a balanced effort to outswing the Lady Gators in a high-scoring affair, 15-10.
Savannah Myers led the charge going 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored and drove in four runs.
Sierra Myers added 3-for-4 game with three runs scored while Madyson Dubots-Angood drove in three runs while going 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Ava Wahlers had a solid game as well, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and Marah Fowler was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and two RBIs while Ryelle Black was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Kayleigha Dowell had an impressive performance at bat for Port, going a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs while Madelin Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Makayla Alcorn added a 2-for-5 day with two RBIs.
Ryelle Black got the win going four innings allowing eight runs, six earned, on six hits, nine walks, and a hit batter with one strikeout.
Savannah Myers put in three innings of work allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six.
Cayle Lloyd took the loss going four innings allowing 12 runs, 11 earned, on 11 hits and six walks while striking out four.