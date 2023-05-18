The Coudersport Falcons’ baseball team shook things up in the race for the NTL Title on Monday, May 15 with a 7-3 home win over the Port Allegany Gators, setting up a league championship on Wednesday between the Gators and the Terrors of Otto-Eldred.

Mason Roessner drove in two runs for Coudy as he went 1-for-3 with a run scored while Mitch Taylor and Jacob Hooftallen each added two runs scored.

