The Oswayo Valley Green Wave baseball team opened the season on Tuesday, March 29 on the road at Cameron County and put on a great showing with a 13-3 victory in five innings.
The Green Wave scored all but one of their runs in the second and third innings towards the five-inning mercy rule.
The Red Raiders led 1-0 early before the Green Wave scored seven runs in the second and five in the third.
OV also took advantage of eight errors by Cameron County.
Gaige Hohenwarter was the workhorse at bat for the Green Wave going two for four with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Brayden Wiley was also two for four, with two runs scored and an RBI while Cayden Black went two for three with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI as well as Alek Harmon scoring twice.
Black earned the win on the mound going five innings allowing three runs on six hits, a walk, a hit batter and striking out 10.
Jake Narby led the Red Raiders going two for two with a run scored while Jesop Farabaugh had a double, a walk and a run scored.
Maddox Baughman went one for three with a run scored and an RBI.
Eastyn Solveson took the loss going 1⅔ innings allowing six unearned runs on two hits, a walk and striking out five batters.