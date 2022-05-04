The Oswayo Valley Green Wave baseball team traveled to Galeton on Saturday, April 28 and scored nine runs in the seventh inning to come back and stun the Tigers, 15-12 in a slugfest.
The Green Wave were able to take advantage of four errors to come from behind as Brayden Wiley and Cayden Black each had a double in the final inning.
Black had a triple and went 4-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and scored four runs.
Ian Bilski doubled and tripled going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs while Wiley was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Mike Mertsock went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Gavin Sykora had two doubles for Galeton going 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI while Ayden Whipple was 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Mathew Zur went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Wiley got the win going one inning in relief allowing three runs, two earned on two hits, a hit batter and three walks.
Bilski pitched 1/3 innings allowing nine runs, eight earned, on five hits, four walks, and two hit batters and struck out five.
Gaige Hohenwarter got the save allowing just one hit and struck out one.
For the softball team, the Lady Green Wave got a home run, a triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored with a 2-for-4 performance from Brooke George to prevail over the Lady Tigers of Galeton on the road, 7-4.
Shayden Mesler had a solid game as well going 3-for-4 with a run scored as Charlotte Austin-Keech went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Olivia Rohrbaugh went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Lady Tigers while Macey Crowell went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Lauren Sauley went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Makenzie Mesler got the win going seven innings allowing four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out seven.
Mikayla Schott took the loss going seven innings allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits and seven walks while striking out 10.