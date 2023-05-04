The Oswayo Valley Green Wave baseball team put an impressive mark on their season resume on Monday, April 24, ending Otto-Eldred’s undefeated season with a 5-1 win in Shinglehouse.

Ethan Hackman had an outstanding game on the mound for the Green Wave, as he went 6⅓ innings allowing the one run on five hits, two hit batters and two walks while striking out nine Terrors.

