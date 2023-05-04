The Oswayo Valley Green Wave baseball team put an impressive mark on their season resume on Monday, April 24, ending Otto-Eldred’s undefeated season with a 5-1 win in Shinglehouse.
Ethan Hackman had an outstanding game on the mound for the Green Wave, as he went 6⅓ innings allowing the one run on five hits, two hit batters and two walks while striking out nine Terrors.
With the lead in good hands, Cayden Black took over for Hackman after he reached the 100-pitch limit.
Black was also the workhorse for OV, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Isaiah Goode also scored twice for the Green Wave, going 1-for-3.
For Otto-Eldred, Manning Splain went 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored while Jared Obenrader scored the lone run.
Austin Cousins took the loss, going six innings allowing five earned runs on six hits, a walk and two hit batters with six strikeouts.
Over in Coudersport, the Lady Falcons’ softball team spent just nine innings over two games to sweep the Lady Tigers of Galeton, 16-1 and 15-5.
The Lady Tigers came in off a shootout victory over Cameron County, 22-13 but could not convert as many hits.
Sierra Myers led the charge in the first game, going 1-for-1 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored while Madyson Dubots-Angood went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored.
Savannah Myers went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI as Ava Wahlers went 2-for-2 with two walks, and two runs scored while Lily Clinger went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Ryelle Black got the win going four innings allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks and struck out five.
In the second game, Clinger had a solid outing with a triple, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Sierra Myers was 3-for-4 with two runs scored with Savannah Myers going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Ava Wahlers scored twice going 1-for-3 with a walk, while Hannah Fleniken was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Marah Fowler was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Savannah Myers got the win going three innings allowing two earned runs on a hit, a hit batter, and seven walks while striking out five.
Black pitched two innings giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two.